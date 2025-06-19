Free, hands-on CPR Awareness Event Saturday June 21, 2025

COMMUNITY CPR AWARENESS EVENT COMMUNITY CPR AWARENESS EVENT

Hosted by WestCoast CPR Training





Come learn and practice compression-only CPR and how to use an AED in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. We can also show you how to help someone when they are choking.









Saturday, June 21, 2025

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM -Stop by anytime, it’s casual and instructors are available to assist you

WestCoast CPR Training Center, 17544 Midvale AVE N. Suite 201 Shoreline, WA



Open to the public

All training is complimentary

Family friendly, kids welcome







Empower yourself. Be prepared. Learn to save a life!

We sell AED’s (defibrillators) and CPR masks, and more.Empower yourself. Be prepared. Learn to save a life!









Join us for a free, hands-on CPR Awareness Event!