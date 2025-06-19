Free, hands-on CPR Awareness Event Saturday June 21, 2025
Thursday, June 19, 2025
COMMUNITY CPR AWARENESS EVENT
Hosted by WestCoast CPR Training
Join us for a free, hands-on CPR Awareness Event!
Come learn and practice compression-only CPR and how to use an AED in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. We can also show you how to help someone when they are choking.
Certifications are not provided at this event, it’s for community outreach and awareness purposes. This is not a formal class.
Saturday, June 21, 2025
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM -Stop by anytime, it’s casual and instructors are available to assist you
WestCoast CPR Training Center, 17544 Midvale AVE N. Suite 201 Shoreline, WA
Open to the public
All training is complimentary
Family friendly, kids welcome
WestCoast CPR offers certification classes for individuals (in English & Spanish) at our Shoreline Training Center, as well as on-site business training throughout Western Washington, and virtual classes nationwide.
We sell AED’s (defibrillators) and CPR masks, and more.
Empower yourself. Be prepared. Learn to save a life!
