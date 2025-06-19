Free, hands-on CPR Awareness Event Saturday June 21, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025

COMMUNITY CPR AWARENESS EVENT
Hosted by WestCoast CPR Training


Join us for a free, hands-on CPR Awareness Event!

Come learn and practice compression-only CPR and how to use an AED in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. We can also show you how to help someone when they are choking. 

Certifications are not provided at this event, it’s for community outreach and awareness purposes. This is not a formal class.

Saturday, June 21, 2025
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM -Stop by anytime, it’s casual and instructors are available to assist you
WestCoast CPR Training Center, 17544 Midvale AVE N. Suite 201 Shoreline, WA

Open to the public
All training is complimentary
Family friendly, kids welcome

Looking for CPR & First Aid Certifications for yourself or your business?

WestCoast CPR offers certification classes for individuals (in English & Spanish) at our Shoreline Training Center, as well as on-site business training throughout Western Washington, and virtual classes nationwide. 

We sell AED’s (defibrillators) and CPR masks, and more.
Empower yourself. Be prepared. Learn to save a life!


Posted by DKH at 4:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  