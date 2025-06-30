Fort Hays State University announces Spring 2025 Deans’ Honor Roll recipients

Monday, June 30, 2025

Fort Hays State University
HAYS, Kansas. - Fort Hays State University has named 1,841 students to the Deans Honor Roll for the Spring 2025 semester.
 
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. 

To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
 
Lake Forest Park, Washington

Morgan Kelly

Fort Hays State University was founded in 1902 on the grounds of Fort Hays, a nineteenth-Century frontier military outpost. 

FHSU today is a regional comprehensive public university where determined, innovative and caring faculty and staff share a deep commitment to teaching and mentoring students.


Posted by DKH at 4:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  