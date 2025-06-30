Fort Hays State University announces Spring 2025 Deans’ Honor Roll recipients
Monday, June 30, 2025
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only.
To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park, Washington
Morgan Kelly
Fort Hays State University was founded in 1902 on the grounds of Fort Hays, a nineteenth-Century frontier military outpost.
FHSU today is a regional comprehensive public university where determined, innovative and caring faculty and staff share a deep commitment to teaching and mentoring students.
