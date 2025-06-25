Milkweed in support of Monarch Butterflies
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
|Milkweed in Shoreline Community Garden
This project has been six years in the making and only became successful after securing seeds from Butchart Gardens in British Columbia, a testament to using native seeds accustomed to the Pacific NW climate.
Establishing a milkweed garden supports the life cycle of monarch butterflies. Our patch is small but thriving and we hope it makes a difference in our complicated world.
--Susan Westphal, Twin Ponds Volunteer Coordinator
