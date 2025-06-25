Milkweed in support of Monarch Butterflies

Milkweed in Shoreline Community Garden After multiple attempts planting seeds and pods shipped to us from the midwest from the Monarch Butterfly Association and other locales, Twin Ponds Community Garden has finally been successful in establishing a decent patch of milkweed. After multiple attempts planting seeds and pods shipped to us from the midwest from the Monarch Butterfly Association and other locales, Twin Ponds Community Garden has finally been successful in establishing a decent patch of milkweed.





This project has been six years in the making and only became successful after securing seeds from Butchart Gardens in British Columbia, a testament to using native seeds accustomed to the Pacific NW climate.



Establishing a milkweed garden supports the life cycle of monarch butterflies. Our patch is small but thriving and we hope it makes a difference in our complicated world.



--Susan Westphal, Twin Ponds Volunteer Coordinator