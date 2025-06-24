Travels with Charlie: A Few Days Wandering…



Story and photos by Gordon Snyder





With spring coming to an end, we headed east to monitor the progress of the No Fence Wetlands in Idaho.

Charlie loves being here because he is free to spend a few days wandering and sniffing.





The next few days were at the No Fence Wetlands observing the progress of this spring restoration growth.





Wandering along the access road Charlie has spotted something.





Perfect spot to sit with your feet up on the log. Just look and listen. Those are the ponds past the trees.

Everything looks green and is growing, but we need some rain to help the new plants get thru the summer.

We’re back in our neighborhood now. Charlie and I will check out the apples on the Special Wild Apple Tree…

Cheers, Gordon Snyder








