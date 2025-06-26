Flag Directive - June 25, 2025 (Former Secretary Ralph Munro)
Thursday, June 26, 2025
I am deeply saddened by the death of former Secretary of State Ralph Davies Munro and hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Former Secretary of State Ralph D. Munro passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025.
I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, June 27, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, June 28, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, June 30, 2025.
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 2:00pm at the Washington State Capitol Legislative Building Rotunda.
Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.
