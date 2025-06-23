Celebrating a Decade of Culture, Unity, and Community: JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy Marks 10th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival

“The Multicultural Heritage Festival is a living reminder that diversity is not just our strength—it’s our shared story,” says Eben Pobee, Artistic Director of JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy. “This 10th anniversary is a celebration of the communities that have built bridges of understanding, joy, and solidarity over the years.”

At the heart of the festival is its powerful mission: to honor the stories, traditions through music, dance. Attendees will experience a rich tapestry of performances from African drummers, Tap Dancers, Indigenous storytellers, African Print Fashion Display—each performance a thread in the vibrant cultural fabric of our region.JHP Legacy also uses the festival as an opportunity to educate and engage the public. Through curated storytelling sessions, panel discussions, and hands-on cultural activities, participants are invited not only to celebrate culture but to understand the histories and contributions behind them.