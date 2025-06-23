Celebrating a Decade of Culture, Unity, and Community: JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy Marks 10th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival
Monday, June 23, 2025
...honoring the past, celebrating the present,
and shaping a future where every culture has a place to shine.
FREE ADMISSION
This year, JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy proudly celebrates a milestone—the 10th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of cultural pride, unity, and shared heritage.
Held at Shorewood High School 17300 Fremont Ave N, on Saturday July 12, 2025, this year’s festival is more than just a cultural showcase—it’s a tribute to a decade of community-building, storytelling, and the unifying power of arts and heritage.
At the heart of the festival is its powerful mission: to honor the stories, traditions through music, dance. Attendees will experience a rich tapestry of performances from African drummers, Tap Dancers, Indigenous storytellers, African Print Fashion Display—each performance a thread in the vibrant cultural fabric of our region.
“The Multicultural Heritage Festival is a living reminder that diversity is not just our strength—it’s our shared story,” says Eben Pobee, Artistic Director of JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy. “This 10th anniversary is a celebration of the communities that have built bridges of understanding, joy, and solidarity over the years.”
JHP Legacy also uses the festival as an opportunity to educate and engage the public. Through curated storytelling sessions, panel discussions, and hands-on cultural activities, participants are invited not only to celebrate culture but to understand the histories and contributions behind them.
As JHP Legacy marks this 10-year milestone, the organization looks toward the future with renewed energy. Plans are underway to expand the reach of the festival, deepen year-round cultural education programs, and continue advocating for policies and spaces that reflect the diversity of King County.
“This is not just a festival—it’s a movement,” says Eben Pobee. “We’re honoring the past, celebrating the present, and shaping a future where every culture has a place to shine.”
Join Us
The 10th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival will take place on JULY 12 at Shorewood High School from [4-5:30 OPEN MARKET] and [6pm-8pm Show Time]. Admission is free and open to the public.
Thank you to our Sponsors 4Culture, King County Library System, City of Shoreline, ShoreLake Arts, JHP Legacy.
Families, neighbors, and visitors are invited to bring their curiosity, appetite, and dancing shoes! Donation is accepted through our website.
For more information, volunteer opportunities, or to become a sponsor, visit www.jhplegacy.org or Email: jhp@jhplegacy.org or follow us on social media @JHPLegacy.
0 comments:
Post a Comment