Free summer meals for kids and teens ages 18 and under
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
FREE FOOD for kids and teens ages 18 and under. No registration or application is required. Kids and teens do not need to be enrolled in Shoreline School District to receive meals.
2025 Meal locations and times
Meal service is provided June 30 - August 29, 2025 every Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Ballinger Homes
2200 NE 201st Place
6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dale Turner YMCA
19290 Aurora Avenue N
6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Echo Lake Elementary School
19345 Wallingford Avenue N
7/8 - 7/31: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:15 AM Breakfast
11:30 AM - 11:45 AM Lunch
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th Street
6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Viv Apartments
14200 Linden Avenue N
Seattle, WA 98133
6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *
11:45 AM - 12:30 PM
*No meal service July 4th
Meals must be eaten on site at some locations.
