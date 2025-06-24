Free summer meals for kids and teens ages 18 and under



FREE FOOD for kids and teens ages 18 and under. No registration or application is required. Kids and teens do not need to be enrolled in Shoreline School District to receive meals.

Meal service is provided June 30 - August 29, 2025 every Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *12:00 PM - 1:00 PM6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *12:00 PM - 1:30 PM7/8 - 7/31: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday9:00 AM - 9:15 AM Breakfast11:30 AM - 11:45 AM Lunch6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *12:30 PM - 1:30 PM6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *11:45 AM - 12:30 PM*No meal service July 4thMeals must be eaten on site at some locations.