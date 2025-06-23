Jobs: Preschool teacher

$17 - $21 an hour - Part-time

We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated Preschool/Pre-K Teacher to join our educational team. The ideal candidate will have a background in early childhood education and a commitment to fostering a nurturing and stimulating environment for young learners.





This role involves educating children in a private Christian school setting, and supporting children and their families as they begin their journey of learning.





This part-time position is scheduled to work Monday - Friday. 8:45am - 12:30pm from September - mid-June.



