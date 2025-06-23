Author event at Third Place Books June 24, 2025: Phoenix Girl

Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park





Michelle Yang's memoir explores her experiences emigrating to the United States, working at her family's Chinese restaurant in Phoenix, and cultivating self-love as she learns to live with bipolar disorder.Michelle Yang is an advocate who writes about the intersection of Asian American identity, body image, and mental health. Ellen Forney is the author of the bestselling graphic memoir Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo, and Me.