Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

At 7:00pm, we have requests, a short lesson, and a program of dances plus more requests.





Come dance with us! We do folk dances from many countries, and you needn't bring a partner. We do couple dances, set dances, and no-partner line dances.we start at 6:45pm to teach a set dance; We may not be able toaccommodate latecomers in a set. No beginner class that night.- Independence Day Party, punctuated by ice cream and strawberries. Don't miss it! Wear your red, white, and blue.In July we will teach dances from Turkey, Greece, Serbia, and Scotland.Folk dancers have more fun!