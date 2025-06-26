Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
Thursday, June 26, 2025
|Dancers at Sno-King
Photo by Birgit Ages
At 7:00pm, we have requests, a short lesson, and a program of dances plus more requests.
Come dance with us! We do folk dances from many countries, and you needn't bring a partner. We do couple dances, set dances, and no-partner line dances.
The Second Wednesday, July 9, 2025 we start at 6:45pm to teach a set dance; We may not be able to
accommodate latecomers in a set. No beginner class that night.
Saturday, July 12, 7:00-9:00pm - Independence Day Party, punctuated by ice cream and strawberries. Don't miss it! Wear your red, white, and blue.
In July we will teach dances from Turkey, Greece, Serbia, and Scotland.
Folk dancers have more fun!
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood.
The Second Wednesday, July 9, 2025 we start at 6:45pm to teach a set dance; We may not be able to
accommodate latecomers in a set. No beginner class that night.
Saturday, July 12, 7:00-9:00pm - Independence Day Party, punctuated by ice cream and strawberries. Don't miss it! Wear your red, white, and blue.
In July we will teach dances from Turkey, Greece, Serbia, and Scotland.
Folk dancers have more fun!
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood.
Donation: $8.00; first time free.
Info: www.sno-king.org, dancesnoking@gmail.com or 425-610-9393.
0 comments:
Post a Comment