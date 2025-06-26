Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Dancers at Sno-King
Photo by Birgit Ages
Hot, Hot, Hot! Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is hot to dance every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm, with a beginner class starting at 6:30pm. 

At 7:00pm, we have requests, a short lesson, and a program of dances plus more requests.

Come dance with us! We do folk dances from many countries, and you needn't bring a partner. We do couple dances, set dances, and no-partner line dances.

The Second Wednesday, July 9, 2025 we start at 6:45pm to teach a set dance; We may not be able to 
accommodate latecomers in a set. No beginner class that night.

Saturday, July 12, 7:00-9:00pm - Independence Day Party, punctuated by ice cream and strawberries. Don't miss it! Wear your red, white, and blue.

In July we will teach dances from Turkey, Greece, Serbia, and Scotland.

Folk dancers have more fun!

Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood
Donation: $8.00; first time free. 
Info: www.sno-king.org, dancesnoking@gmail.com or 425-610-9393.

