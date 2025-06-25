What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – June 25 – July 1
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
From Spanish guitar at the Shoreline Library and the rescheduled Ridgecrest parking lot sale to the final week of Pride celebrations at the Shoreline Farmers Market, the Uplift Downgrade packed with fun, community, prizes, and live music, and a chainsaw safety class at the Tool Library with the Shoreline Fire Department—these community-powered events are not to be missed. Make sure to add them to your plans this week! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
An Evening of Classical/Spanish Guitar
Wednesday, June 25
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Join us for an evening of Classical/Spanish Guitar presented by local guitarist Reyes González. You will be introduced to what we all know as the “Classical/Spanish guitar.” Then get a brief overview of its evolution and its repertoire throughout the centuries. Reyes will also share about his journey as a musician and will perform a selection of pieces by Bach, Albéniz, Barrios Mangoré, Legnani, Schubert and Andrew York, all of which present a range of musical possibilities that can be expressed on the classical guitar. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Registration not required.
Rescheduled - Ridgecrest Garage Sale Day
Saturday, June 28
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
The Tabernacle Baptist Church (16508 8th Ave NE) will host its annual parking lot sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 21. If you want to sell your items, call (206) 362-8363 to reserve a free table (and bring a tent to keep things dry in case of rain). The church will be barbecuing hotdogs and RNA will have an information booth. This is also a day when many Ridgecrest neighbors host yard sales at their own homes, so carve out a few extra hours to roam the neighborhood for new-to-you treasures!
Pride at the Shoreline Farmers Market - Pride Was Grassroots
Saturday, June 28
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Farmers Market
Join the Shoreline Farmers Market for the last week in June to celebrate Pride! Each Saturday we will have new themes, education, giveaways, farms, small businesses, community partners, weekly activities, and more. Come celebrate Pride, meet farmers, and find your new favorite Shoreline-area small business. We are open 10am to 2pm on Saturdays from June 7th to October 25th. Bring your friends, your kids, your dogs, and come shop local!
Uplift Downgrade
Saturday, June 28
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Uplift Climbing
The Uplift Downgrade is BACK! Now in our fourth year, we figured it’s time to mix it up. You’ll be climbing in new categories, you’ll be competing in a new format. But what’s great about the Downgrade isn’t changing — great fun, great community, great prizes, and great live music. Sign up to compete with us on June 28, climb with your friends, win prizes in our Big Raffle, and enjoy live music from our friends in the Josh Hou Group. Don’t miss our biggest event of the year!
The Shoreline Fire Department Teaches Chainsaw Safety
Sunday, June 29
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Students will use the Shoreline Tool Library’s battery and electric chainsaws and learn how to safely use these powerful tools. All students must bring their own work gloves and safety glasses.
There are limited spots in this class, so please only RSVP if you are confident that you will be able to make it. If you can no longer attend, please cancel your RSVP to make room for others.
