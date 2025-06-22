Sen. Cantwell press release on proposed sale of public lands

Sen. Maria Cantwell From the office of Washington Senator Maria Cantwell From the office of Washington Senator Maria Cantwell





However, the land sale criteria in the legislation allows the Administration to sell up to 250 million acres of public land across the West.



This would be devastating to Washington state’s $22 billion outdoor recreation economy and the over 200,000 jobs it supports.





Under this Republican proposal, 5.35 million acres of public land in Washington state would be eligible for sale, including 5 million acres of US Forest Service land and 350,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management land.

Sen. Cantwell released the following statement:

"This Republican budget bill is all about taking from average Americans to give to the ultra-wealthy and now that includes allowing the highest bidder to buy millions of acres of public lands that belong to all of us. "This alarming proposal would put No Trespassing signs at beloved trailheads and fishing spots across the West, threatening the $1.2 trillion outdoor recreation economy and the five million jobs that rely on protecting these irreplaceable public lands. "We need voices from across the nation, and on both sides of the aisle, to stand up for keeping our natural heritage accessible to all Americans today and into the future."

For more information on how this proposal would impact Washington state’s most pristine and coveted outdoor recreation areas and tribal lands, a snapshot report is available HERE.

Next week, Senate Republicans will attempt to jam through Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” on a party line vote.Buried in the Republican legislation is a proposal to mandate the sale of at least 2-3 million acres of public lands in 11 western states over the next five years to help pay for tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy.