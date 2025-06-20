Concert in the Park Wednesday June 25, 2025 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Friday, June 20, 2025
Join us at Pfingst Animal Acres Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 6:30pm for a special live performance by Stephanie Anne Johnson.
Born and raised in Tacoma, Stephanie brings a powerful blend of Country, Blues, Soul, and Jazz—get ready for some serious goosebumps!
This is a free event, no tickets needed! Bring a blanket or lawn chair, pack a picnic, and settle in for a beautiful summer evening of music.
