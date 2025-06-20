Concert in the Park Wednesday June 25, 2025 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Friday, June 20, 2025


The 2025 ShoreLake Arts Concert in the Park Series is Back! 🎶

Join us at Pfingst Animal Acres Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 6:30pm for a special live performance by Stephanie Anne Johnson. 

Born and raised in Tacoma, Stephanie brings a powerful blend of Country, Blues, Soul, and Jazz—get ready for some serious goosebumps!

This is a free event, no tickets needed! Bring a blanket or lawn chair, pack a picnic, and settle in for a beautiful summer evening of music.

Check out other exciting events sponsored by Shorelake Arts at here.


Posted by DKH at 5:20 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  