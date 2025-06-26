Five vehicles were involved in recent collision on N 175th

Accident scene on N 175th

Photo courtesy KCSO

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) has confirmed neighbors' reports that five vehicles were involved in the collision at Wallingford and N 175th on Monday morning June 23, 2025.

Three people were seriously injured, two in critical condition, and transported to Harborview by three aid cars from Shoreline Fire.



Shoreline Fire had to cut the top off the car to remove the patient for transport to Harborview

Photo by Douglas Aaron Nation

Shoreline Fire had to extricate one patient by cutting the top off the car.





Photo by Douglas Aaron Nation

One neighbor, who lives a block away from the scene, reported that the impact made his house shake.





N 175th was eventually blocked from Meridian to Aurora during the emergency response, investigation, and clean up.





Detectives from the KCSO Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Unit responded and continue to investigate this incident.







