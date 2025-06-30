The 3rd of July Family Celebration is a beloved tradition in Mountlake Terrace

3rd of July at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July Family Celebration

Although personal fireworks are illegal in the city, the City Council authorized a fireworks display with a professional pyrotechnics company. The fireworks show will take place over the lake. The boat launch and waterfront areas, including the new fishing pier, will be closed.





The spectator viewing area will be on the hillside within the park – directly to the south and southeast of the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse (also known as the Mountlake Terrace Senior/Community Center).



Park and clubhouse restrooms will be closed to the public but there will be portable restrooms on site. Strong attendance is expected so please plan ahead and be prepared for any weather conditions. Please bring chairs or blankets for seating. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area as there may be congestion.



There is no onsite parking available, so walking, biking and rideshares are strongly encouraged.





Limited parking for guests with disabilities is available at the clubhouse parking area.







