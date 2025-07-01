Grocery Outlet store opening in old CompUSA site in Mountlake Terrace - hiring staff now

The large building that originally housed CompUSA on the border of Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace in the Ballinger Neighborhood will house a new Grocery Outlet store.





The owners, who also own the Lynnwood Grocery Outlet, are hiring staff now and planning to open in August.





They are holding a hiring fair at the store Tuesday July 1 from noon to 4pm and Wednesday July 2, 2025 from 2pm to 6pm.









You can also email your resume to mountlaketerrace@groceryoutlet.com or apply online at groceryoutlet.com/careers







