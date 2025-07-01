Grocery Outlet store opening in old CompUSA site in Mountlake Terrace - hiring staff now

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The large building that originally housed CompUSA on the border of Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace in the Ballinger Neighborhood will house a new Grocery Outlet store.

The owners, who also own the Lynnwood Grocery Outlet, are hiring staff now and planning to open in August.

They are holding a hiring fair at the store Tuesday July 1 from noon to 4pm and Wednesday July 2, 2025 from 2pm to 6pm.

Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet, 24360 Van Ry Blvd, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043.

You can also email your resume to mountlaketerrace@groceryoutlet.com or apply online at groceryoutlet.com/careers


