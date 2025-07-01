Burn Bans: King County and Snohomish County

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Stage 1 Burn Ban in Effect for King County
Effective June 30, 2025.

Not Allowed:
Yard debris burning
Land clearing burns

Allowed (with precautions):
Recreational fires in approved fire pits
Barbecues – gas, wood, or charcoal

For full details and safety guidelines, visit: kingcounty.gov/fire

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal has issued a countywide burn ban July 1 through August 31.

Recreational fires are still ok – 
  • those are the only type of fire allowed year-round in South County Fire’s service area.
  • Recreational fires must be small (less than three feet wide and two feet high), at least 25 feet away from any structure or combustible material, constantly attended and you must have a water source nearby.
It’s never okay to burn garbage, yard debris, or create smoke that impacts your neighbors.

