Burn Bans: King County and Snohomish County
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Effective June 30, 2025.
Not Allowed:
Yard debris burning
Land clearing burns
Allowed (with precautions):
Recreational fires in approved fire pits
Barbecues – gas, wood, or charcoal
For full details and safety guidelines, visit: kingcounty.gov/fire
Recreational fires are still ok –
- those are the only type of fire allowed year-round in South County Fire’s service area.
- Recreational fires must be small (less than three feet wide and two feet high), at least 25 feet away from any structure or combustible material, constantly attended and you must have a water source nearby.
More info at: southsnofire.org/OutdoorBurning.
