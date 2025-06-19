Volunteers working in Grace Cole Park

Grace Cole Nature Park Restoration Volunteers

Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 9am-12noon

There are many native plants blooming now, including flowering plums, salmon berry and swamp lanterns. You may get a glimpse of the resident beavers, too.



Tasks usually include: removing nonnatives like ivy and blackberry, caring for trails and planting native plants.









Dress for the weather and bring your favorite tools and gloves, or use those provided.



Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Jim Mead at



Please join us the third Saturdays of the month to improve and maintain Grace Cole Nature Park.