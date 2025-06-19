Grace Cole Nature Park Restoration Volunteers Saturday, June 21, 2025

Volunteers working in Grace Cole Park

Grace Cole Nature Park Restoration Volunteers
Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 9am-12noon

Please join us the third Saturdays of the month to improve and maintain Grace Cole Nature Park.

There are many native plants blooming now, including flowering plums, salmon berry and swamp lanterns. You may get a glimpse of the resident beavers, too.

Tasks usually include: removing nonnatives like ivy and blackberry, caring for trails and planting native plants. 

If you enjoy working outdoors, and the great feeling of giving back to your community, this volunteer event is for you!

Dress for the weather and bring your favorite tools and gloves, or use those provided.

Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Jim Mead at jameslmead@comcast.net

Grace Cole Nature Park, 16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA


