Fircrest nursing facility earns Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Fircrest RHC staff celebrate their Five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

DSHS is thrilled to announce that the Fircrest Nursing Facility earned a prestigious five-star rating from the DSHS is thrilled to announce that the Fircrest Nursing Facility earned a prestigious five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services , placing it among the top 10% of nursing homes in Washington state.

Fircrest Superintendent Ramanjeet Singh credited this extraordinary achievement to the nursing home team. “I want to extend heartfelt kudos to our incredible team,” said Singh. “This accomplishment reflects collective effort. It’s not just one person — the team working together with dedication and compassion.”





In addition to the CMS rating, the nursing facility received a commendation from the King County Public Health infection control team, who praised the facility for exceeding the infection control measures.









In recent years, especially during the challenges posed by the pandemic, Fircrest staff have worked diligently to strengthen policies and procedures, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations.



Singh praised our team’s commitment to safety and strong relationships with residents’ guardians. “Our staff work tirelessly to ensure every resident feels safe and supported in the environment they call home,” said Singh. “Timely assessment and personalized care planning are vital parts of what we do.”

From the moment a resident arrives, staff focus on involving families and guardians. They start by understanding their medical background and continue with ongoing, meaningful conversations throughout their care journey.



“Many of our guardians tell us they feel peace of mind knowing their loved ones are at Fircrest,” Singh explained. “That trust comes from the deep compassion our staff show every day. They don’t just care for residents — they build meaningful connections that truly feel like family.”

DSHS is proud of its achievements and grateful for the dedication of its staff, residents, and families. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of care and support at Fircrest Nursing Facility.





“They told us we’re doing more than expected. That was incredibly affirming,” Singh shared.In recent years, especially during the challenges posed by the pandemic, Fircrest staff have worked diligently to strengthen policies and procedures, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations.From the moment a resident arrives, staff focus on involving families and guardians. They start by understanding their medical background and continue with ongoing, meaningful conversations throughout their care journey.DSHS is proud of its achievements and grateful for the dedication of its staff, residents, and families. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of care and support at Fircrest Nursing Facility.

DSHS Fircrest Residential Habilitation Center is located in Shoreline and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It offers services partially funded through two different programs regulated by CMS. One of these programs includes our nursing facility, which provides personalized healthcare and engaging activities for those with unique medical needs.Singh emphasizes the importance of a positive mindset in achieving this recognition. “Attitude matters. Our staff are open to change and are always looking for ways to serve our residents better; that mindset is essential,” Singh noted.The annual CMS survey evaluates health inspections, quality management and staffing, ensuring that nursing homes meet federal standards and facility policies.