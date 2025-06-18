Shorewood student ranks 2nd in nation for decathlon

Jaden Marlow and Tyler Marlow in the decathlon

High School State Championships have come and gone for Spring sports. Congrats to the athletes and especially to all the graduates.





Each year the WIAA High School Spring season officially ends at the State Championships. In Track & Field, athletes' marks and times can qualify individuals and relays for various summer meets.





Shorewood will have a few athletes competing on their own or through a club team at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene Oregon July 19-22, 2025:

Ava Enriquez in the Pole Vault,

Madeleine Brouillard in the 400m Hurdles,

Alex Yee and Violet Koslowsky in the 2000m Steeplechase, and

Jaden Marlow in the decathlon .

Some will continue to try to qualify for the Junior Olympics Championships held in Houston this year. One meet that can be qualified for via marks and times from the high school season is the WA State Decathlon Championships held every year the weekend after the WIAA State Track & Field Championships.





For this year that was June 6th & 7th. Both Jaden Marlow and Tyler Marlow competed this past weekend in the WA State Decathlon Championships!! Both did outstanding! Several personal bests throughout the 2 day meet.



Jaden won the event, making him this year's Decathlon State Champion and has qualified himself for the USA U20 Championships to be contested in Eugene June 19-20.





He broke the Shorewood school record (since he qualified for the meet via high school times and marks) by over 600 pts (scoring 7152 points over 10 events) and is currently ranked #2 in the entire nation.





Jaden broke a 25 year meet record for total points scored. The U20 Championships is the qualifier in even years for the U20 World Championships (U20 stands for under 20 years of age).



--From Shorewood Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese





