Online pruning class June 22, 2025
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Shrubs II with Christina Pfeiffer
ONLINE only REGISTRATION LINK HERE
Some plants can be cut to the ground each year, but there are others you barely touch and it’s pandemonium! Find out which ones are which, as well as which plants are appropriately sheared every year.
Plants discussed include lavatera, heather, lavender, rockroses, witch hazel, winter sweet, double-file viburnum, Perovskia, and Senecio greyi.
Please note that registration for online classes will end one hour prior to class start time.
Recordings of online classes will be available for viewing for two weeks after the class date.
Brought to you by Plant Amnesty - 206-783-9813 - info@plantamnesty.org
