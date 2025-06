Online pruning class June 22, 2025

Some plants can be cut to the ground each year, but there are others you barely touch and it’s pandemonium! Find out which ones are which, as well as which plants are appropriately sheared every year.





Please note that registration for online classes will end one hour prior to class start time.





Recordings of online classes will be available for viewing for two weeks after the class date.





Plants discussed include lavatera, heather, lavender, rockroses, witch hazel, winter sweet, double-file viburnum, Perovskia, and Senecio greyi.Brought to you by Plant Amnesty - 206-783-9813 - info@plantamnesty.org