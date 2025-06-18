Online pruning class June 22, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Witchhazel
Photo courtesy Plant Amnesty
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Master Pruner classes: 
Shrubs II with Christina Pfeiffer

ONLINE only REGISTRATION LINK HERE

Some plants can be cut to the ground each year, but there are others you barely touch and it’s pandemonium! Find out which ones are which, as well as which plants are appropriately sheared every year.

 Plants discussed include lavatera, heather, lavender, rockroses, witch hazel, winter sweet, double-file viburnum, Perovskia, and Senecio greyi.

Please note that registration for online classes will end one hour prior to class start time.

Recordings of online classes will be available for viewing for two weeks after the class date.

Brought to you by Plant Amnesty - 206-783-9813 - info@plantamnesty.org


Posted by DKH at 2:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  