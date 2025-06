Reyes González

Photo by RJ Perna

On Wednesday evening, June 25, 2025 local guitarist Reyes González treated listeners to an evening of Classical and Spanish Guitar at the Shoreline Library. On Wednesday evening, June 25, 2025 local guitarist Reyes González treated listeners to an evening of Classical and Spanish Guitar at the Shoreline Library.





Photo by RJ Perna

Reyes talked about his journey as a musician and performed a selection of pieces by Bach, Albéniz, Barrios Mangoré, Legnani, Schubert and Andrew York, all of which present a range of musical possibilities that can be expressed on the classical guitar.





Reyes talked about his journey as a musician and performed a selection of pieces by Bach, Albéniz, Barrios Mangoré, Legnani, Schubert and Andrew York, all of which present a range of musical possibilities that can be expressed on the classical guitar.

He introduced the “Classical/Spanish guitar,” and gave a brief overview of its evolution and its repertoire throughout the centuries.