Pop Up Farmers Market Book Sale is scheduled for Sunday, July 20, 2025 from 10am to 2pm at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market in Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

This sale provides an opportunity for Friends members to interact with the community and each other in the nourishing atmosphere of the open air Farmers Market, as well as to get pre-loved books out into the community while raising funds to support library activities, including joint Third Place Commons and LFP Library activities.