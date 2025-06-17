17th Annual Parking Lot Garage Sale Saturday at Tabernacle Baptist Church
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
|50 parking spaces - 50 garage sales!
at Tabernacle Baptist in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood
The biggest Garage Sale of the year!
This will be a shopper’s heaven, as over 50 sellers are scheduled. (Registration is now closed for additional sellers)
Tabernacle Baptist will provide free hot dogs & lemonade.
Please stop by to say hello, sign up to be on our email list and find out about what’s going on in the neighborhood.
If you are doing your own yard sale that day, you are welcome to drop off information and/or make a sign to leave at our booth.
0 comments:
Post a Comment