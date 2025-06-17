17th Annual Parking Lot Garage Sale Saturday at Tabernacle Baptist Church

50 parking spaces - 50 garage sales!

This coming Saturday June 21, 2025 from 8am until 2pm parking lot garage sales will be held at the Tabernacle Baptist Church 16508 8th Ave NE in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.

The biggest Garage Sale of the year!





This will be a shopper’s heaven, as over 50 sellers are scheduled. (Registration is now closed for additional sellers)





Tabernacle Baptist will provide free hot dogs & lemonade.





The Ridgecrest Neighborhood will be there with an Information Station.





Please stop by to say hello, sign up to be on our email list and find out about what’s going on in the neighborhood.





If you are doing your own yard sale that day, you are welcome to drop off information and/or make a sign to leave at our booth.





