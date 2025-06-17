AG Brown: Washington will receive as much as $105 million from settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family



SEATTLE – Attorney General Nick Brown has announced that all 55 attorneys general, representing all eligible states and U.S. territories, agreed to sign on to a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.









Brown said. “Today’s agreement means even more money will flow to fund treatment centers, support first responders, and improve Washingtonians’ lives. We must do more to help communities on the frontlines of the opioid crisis and today’s settlement will do exactly that.”

Under the Sacklers' ownership, Purdue made and aggressively marketed opioid products for decades, fueling the largest drug crisis in the nation's history. The settlement ends the Sacklers' control of Purdue and their ability to sell opioids in the U.S. The Attorney General's Office estimates Washington state and its local governments will receive as much as $105.6 million from this settlement over the next 15 years.









Most of the settlement funds will be distributed in the first three years. In Washington state, the funds must be split evenly between state and local governments and must be used to fund programs that combat the opioid epidemic.

Including this new settlement, Washington state has recovered nearly $1.29 billion from companies that helped fuel the opioid epidemic.



Communities across the state will directly receive funds over the next 15 years to support addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery.





This settlement in principle is the nation’s largest to date with individuals responsible for the opioid crisis.