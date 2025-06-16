Shoreline Auxiliary Communications Service presentation at ELNA meeting Tuesday on Zoom 6-17-2025 7pm

The ACS team at the Farmers Market

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association is pleased to host the Shoreline Auxiliary Communications Service (ACS) to its Zoom meeting on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.





In the event of a major disaster, the ACS could easily be the only means of communication. Sometimes called "ham radio" our ACS has a van full of radio equipment of different types, ready to work with emergency services to provide communications when none else is functional.





The meeting is on Zoom, starting at 7pm with a brief business meeting. If you have any questions, contact ELNABoard@gmail.com





Zoom information: if you are NOT on our mailing list, please email ELNABoard@gmail.com for the link.





All are welcome!



