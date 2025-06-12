City of Lake Forest Park construction projects on or near SR 104 (Ballinger Way) in 2026 and 2027
Thursday, June 12, 2025
This project is located at the intersection of SR 104 (Ballinger Way), 40th Place NE, and NE 184th Street. Construction for this project is anticipated to start in January of 2026 and finish in April of 2027.
The City of Lake Forest Park has one other project taking place near SR 104 (Ballinger Way): the replacement of our L90 Culvert.
This culvert carries Lyon Creek under NE 185th Street near the intersection of SR 104 (Ballinger Way) and 35th Avenue NE. Construction for this project, which is currently still in the design phase, will take place during the Summer of 2026 or 2027.
Learn more about capital improvement projects here
