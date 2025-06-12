City of Lake Forest Park construction projects on or near SR 104 (Ballinger Way) in 2026 and 2027

As of June 11, 2025, the City of Lake Forest Park has formally advertised its Roundabout Project for bids.





This project is located at the intersection of SR 104 (Ballinger Way), 40th Place NE, and NE 184th Street. Construction for this project is anticipated to start in January of 2026 and finish in April of 2027.



The City of Lake Forest Park has one other project taking place near SR 104 (Ballinger Way): the replacement of our L90 Culvert.



