Meridian Park Elementary Art Showcase
Thursday, June 12, 2025
|Guest enjoying the showcase at Meridian Park
Photo by Claudia Meadows
Meridian Park Elementary School held an Arts Showcase on Wednesday May 28, 2025 to show student artwork from their Art Docent Program and the PTA Reflections competition. Special guests created works of art live at the event.
|PTSA Members Michelle Onstot and MaLeah Hart serving Cider and Ginger Beer
Photo by AD
Story by Ryan Chu and Navven Chenicheri
Meridian Park Elementary's Park Post Student Reporters
From the start of the year, the students from Meridian Park Elementary have been working hard on something. Making art!
All grades get to participate in what is known as the art docent program. Students take these classes about every three months, and all their art gets put up on display in the hallways.
Now that the end of the year is coming, most of the art that students made was put up for an art show!
This event showed how much art brings people together. From the mayor, to parents wanting to see their child's work, to artists, to community members--a wide variety of people came to view the art.
Shoreline’s Mayor, Chris Roberts, told our reporters that he loves art. He said that his favorite art depends, but he likes bright colors in general.
Aimee Rush Faz was an artist that we interviewed. She makes art using fishing line, beads, and other things that you would not usually find in traditional art. She does art for her mom.
It wasn’t just high schoolers and adults showcasing their art at the event, there were also kids!
Leonard Bach Hoang (musician) and Justus Lomboy (animator) were both state winners of the Reflections competition. Leonard plays piano, and the song he won with was Dance of The Marionettes.
“I am proud of myself for working very hard on this Reflection project. There was a lot of pressure from taking 800+ pictures in two days to create this stop motion video. I would love to win next time and I am happy to be in 3rd place as a state finalist” said Justus.
Of course, none of this would have been made possible without the hard work of both Jenny and Jess.
Photos by Mason Hart (except as noted) Park Post Student Photographer
This art is inspired by amazing artists like Zaha Hadid, Wassily Kandinsky, and Steven Wiltshire.
|Photos of artworks by Claudia Meadows
These classes are made possible by people like Jenny Penney and Jess Lambie, who do the work behind the scenes. The parent volunteers are also extremely important as they are the ones who teach the kids art.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
The art show uses art from the art docent program, and puts it on full display. It also displays art from Reflections art competition state winners.
|Chris Roberts and Jenny Penny with student artists
Photo by Claudia Meadows
|Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts
There were also live artists, recruited by Jenny Penney, to show our students the real time process of creating pieces.
|Artist Aimee Rush Faz
|Illiana Larios. Photos by Mason Hart (l)
and Claudia Meadows (r)
One of the people who were there for the Art Showcase through the Reflections Programs was Illiana Larios. She said that she likes drawing cartoons and her favorite art piece is “A Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh.
|Queen and Royalty
We also had two other artists by the name of Queen and Royalty. They do art to inspire others and they also like drawing cartoon characters.
It wasn’t just high schoolers and adults showcasing their art at the event, there were also kids!
|Leonard Bach Hoang
Photo by Claudia Meadows
|Justus Lomboy
|Jess Lambie with Leonard Bach Hoang
They have been planning from the start of the year, and making students artists in the process! So let’s hear about both of them.
Jenny states that she has always wanted to be an artist, and she’s also making kids at Meridian Park ones too! And Jess says she has had conferences from the start of the year! Kudos to them for making a wonderful art showcase, and also giving us the wonders of art!
