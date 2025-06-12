Meridian Park Elementary Art Showcase

Meridian Park Elementary School held an Arts Showcase on Wednesday May 28, 2025 to show student artwork from their Art Docent Program and the PTA Reflections competition. Special guests created works of art live at the event.

Photos by Mason Hart (except as noted) Park Post Student Photographer



From the start of the year, the students from Meridian Park Elementary have been working hard on something. Making art!





This art is inspired by amazing artists like Zaha Hadid, Wassily Kandinsky, and Steven Wiltshire.





Photos of artworks by Claudia Meadows

All grades get to participate in what is known as the art docent program. Students take these classes about every three months, and all their art gets put up on display in the hallways. All grades get to participate in what is known as the art docent program. Students take these classes about every three months, and all their art gets put up on display in the hallways.





These classes are made possible by people like Jenny Penney and Jess Lambie, who do the work behind the scenes. The parent volunteers are also extremely important as they are the ones who teach the kids art.





Photo by Claudia Meadows

Now that the end of the year is coming, most of the art that students made was put up for an art show! Now that the end of the year is coming, most of the art that students made was put up for an art show!





The art show uses art from the art docent program, and puts it on full display. It also displays art from Reflections art competition state winners.





Chris Roberts and Jenny Penny with student artists

Photo by Claudia Meadows

This event showed how much art brings people together. From the mayor, to parents wanting to see their child's work, to artists, to community members--a wide variety of people came to view the art. This event showed how much art brings people together. From the mayor, to parents wanting to see their child's work, to artists, to community members--a wide variety of people came to view the art.





Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts

Shoreline’s Mayor, Chris Roberts, told our reporters that he loves art. He said that his favorite art depends, but he likes bright colors in general. Shoreline’s Mayor, Chris Roberts, told our reporters that he loves art. He said that his favorite art depends, but he likes bright colors in general.





There were also live artists, recruited by Jenny Penney, to show our students the real time process of creating pieces.





Artist Aimee Rush Faz

Aimee Rush Faz was an artist that we interviewed. She makes art using fishing line, beads, and other things that you would not usually find in traditional art. She does art for her mom. Aimee Rush Faz was an artist that we interviewed. She makes art using fishing line, beads, and other things that you would not usually find in traditional art. She does art for her mom.





Illiana Larios. Photos by Mason Hart (l)

and Claudia Meadows (r)

One of the people who were there for the Art Showcase through the Reflections Programs was Illiana Larios. She said that she likes drawing cartoons and her favorite art piece is “A Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh.





Queen and Royalty

We also had two other artists by the name of Queen and Royalty. They do art to inspire others and they also like drawing cartoon characters.



It wasn’t just high schoolers and adults showcasing their art at the event, there were also kids!





Leonard Bach Hoang

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Leonard Bach Hoang (musician) and Justus Lomboy (animator) were both state winners of the Reflections competition. Leonard plays piano, and the song he won with was Dance of The Marionettes. Leonard Bach Hoang (musician) and Justus Lomboy (animator) were both state winners of the Reflections competition. Leonard plays piano, and the song he won with was Dance of The Marionettes.





Justus Lomboy

“I am proud of myself for working very hard on this Reflection project. There was a lot of pressure from taking 800+ pictures in two days to create this stop motion video. I would love to win next time and I am happy to be in 3rd place as a state finalist” said Justus. “I am proud of myself for working very hard on this Reflection project. There was a lot of pressure from taking 800+ pictures in two days to create this stop motion video. I would love to win next time and I am happy to be in 3rd place as a state finalist” said Justus.





Jess Lambie with Leonard Bach Hoang



Of course, none of this would have been made possible without the hard work of both Jenny and Jess. Of course, none of this would have been made possible without the hard work of both Jenny and Jess.





They have been planning from the start of the year, and making students artists in the process! So let’s hear about both of them.



Jenny states that she has always wanted to be an artist, and she’s also making kids at Meridian Park ones too! And Jess says she has had conferences from the start of the year! Kudos to them for making a wonderful art showcase, and also giving us the wonders of art!







Meridian Park Elementary'st Student Reporters