Celebrate the Summer Solstice with two unique events at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Step into stillness or dance into dusk - this June, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden offers something for everyone. Step into stillness or dance into dusk - this June, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden offers something for everyone.







Step Into Stillness: Forest Bathing Workshop



Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 12:00pm

Guided by Cascadia Forest Therapy



Discover the healing power of nature in this special solstice-themed Forest Bathing workshop, a guided mindfulness experience designed to help you unplug and reconnect with the natural world. In partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy, this event offers a gentle, slow-paced exploration of the Garden’s serene lower trails.



Perfect for individuals, couples, and families, forest bathing (or shinrin-yoku) is a proven method for reducing stress, boosting immunity, and enhancing well-being. As a special treat for the solstice, participants will receive a souvenir keepsake to commemorate the experience.



Tickets:

Members – $25

Non-members – $45

Pre-registration required. Limited spots available. Register here Whether you're looking to unwind in serene forest surroundings or enjoy an evening of music and connection, Kruckeberg has the perfect way to mark the longest days of the year.Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 12:00pmGuided by Cascadia Forest TherapyDiscover the healing power of nature in this special solstice-themed Forest Bathing workshop, a guided mindfulness experience designed to help you unplug and reconnect with the natural world. In partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy, this event offers a gentle, slow-paced exploration of the Garden’s serene lower trails.Perfect for individuals, couples, and families, forest bathing (or shinrin-yoku) is a proven method for reducing stress, boosting immunity, and enhancing well-being. As a special treat for the solstice, participants will receive a souvenir keepsake to commemorate the experience.Tickets:





Celebrate Summer: Annual Solstice Picnic



Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 5:00 – 8:00pm

Live Music from 5:30 – 7:30pm



Kick off the solstice weekend with an evening picnic among the blooms and evergreens of Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. Enjoy live acoustic music by local artist Leslie Lawrence, light refreshments, and the unmatched beauty of the garden at golden hour.



Bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite people. This event is a community favorite and a great introduction to all the Garden has to offer.



Admission:

Members – $5

Non-members – $10

Children 12 and under – Free

Walk-ins welcome! No pre-registration required. Support Nature, Community, and Education



Proceeds from both events directly support the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to environmental education, community programming, and preserving rare and native plants.



The Garden is committed to accessibility for all. If cost is a barrier, please contact Executive Director JP Sauerlender at



Learn more here





Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 5:00 – 8:00pmLive Music from 5:30 – 7:30pmKick off the solstice weekend with an evening picnic among the blooms and evergreens of Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. Enjoy live acoustic music by local artist Leslie Lawrence, light refreshments, and the unmatched beauty of the garden at golden hour.Bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite people. This event is a community favorite and a great introduction to all the Garden has to offer.Admission:Proceeds from both events directly support the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to environmental education, community programming, and preserving rare and native plants.The Garden is committed to accessibility for all. If cost is a barrier, please contact Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for assistance.

Shoreline, WA – June 2025 — Kruckeberg Botanic Garden invites the community to celebrate the Summer Solstice weekend with two amazing events that blend nature, relaxation, and community joy.