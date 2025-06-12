Celebrate the Summer Solstice with two unique events at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Members – $25

Non-members – $45

Pre-registration required. Limited spots available.

Whether you're looking to unwind in serene forest surroundings or enjoy an evening of music and connection, Kruckeberg has the perfect way to mark the longest days of the year.Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 12:00pmGuided by Cascadia Forest TherapyDiscover the healing power of nature in this special solstice-themed Forest Bathing workshop, a guided mindfulness experience designed to help you unplug and reconnect with the natural world. In partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy, this event offers a gentle, slow-paced exploration of the Garden’s serene lower trails.Perfect for individuals, couples, and families, forest bathing (or shinrin-yoku) is a proven method for reducing stress, boosting immunity, and enhancing well-being. As a special treat for the solstice, participants will receive a souvenir keepsake to commemorate the experience.Tickets: