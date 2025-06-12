Celebrate the Summer Solstice with two unique events at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Step into stillness or dance into dusk - this June, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden offers something for everyone.
Shoreline, WA – June 2025 — Kruckeberg Botanic Garden invites the community to celebrate the Summer Solstice weekend with two amazing events that blend nature, relaxation, and community joy.
Whether you're looking to unwind in serene forest surroundings or enjoy an evening of music and connection, Kruckeberg has the perfect way to mark the longest days of the year.
Step Into Stillness: Forest Bathing Workshop
Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 12:00pm
Guided by Cascadia Forest Therapy
Discover the healing power of nature in this special solstice-themed Forest Bathing workshop, a guided mindfulness experience designed to help you unplug and reconnect with the natural world. In partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy, this event offers a gentle, slow-paced exploration of the Garden’s serene lower trails.
Perfect for individuals, couples, and families, forest bathing (or shinrin-yoku) is a proven method for reducing stress, boosting immunity, and enhancing well-being. As a special treat for the solstice, participants will receive a souvenir keepsake to commemorate the experience.
Tickets:
Celebrate Summer: Annual Solstice Picnic
Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 5:00 – 8:00pm
Live Music from 5:30 – 7:30pm
Kick off the solstice weekend with an evening picnic among the blooms and evergreens of Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. Enjoy live acoustic music by local artist Leslie Lawrence, light refreshments, and the unmatched beauty of the garden at golden hour.
Bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite people. This event is a community favorite and a great introduction to all the Garden has to offer.
Admission:
Proceeds from both events directly support the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to environmental education, community programming, and preserving rare and native plants.
The Garden is committed to accessibility for all. If cost is a barrier, please contact Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for assistance.
Learn more here
