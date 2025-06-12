Mountains to Sound Greenway sounds the alarm on federal budget cuts

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Mountains to Sound Greenway
On May 30, the Administration released additional details regarding its 2026 federal budget proposal – and it includes deep cuts that could severely impact the Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area and public lands nationwide.

If enacted, this proposal would roll back decades of conservation progress, eliminate essential funding, and jeopardize public access to the lands and stories that define our region. 

"Congress can stop this—but only if they hear from you. 

"Take a moment to read about the proposed cuts and use the links below to contact your representatives and urge them to protect these essential programs."


Read previous stories about Greenway projects in Shoreline and north Seattle.

The Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust works to steward the 1.5-million-acre landscape that stretches from Seattle to Ellensburg along I-90. 

We lead collective action to conserve and restore natural lands and wildlife habitat; build and maintain sustainable trails; empower the next generation of environmental changemakers; advocate for public lands; lead a robust volunteer program; and enhance connections to nature for all. 

We are also the organization behind the Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area, which honors the historical and cultural significance of this place, and helps to preserve and celebrate its living heritage.


Posted by DKH at 1:57 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  