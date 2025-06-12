Mountains to Sound Greenway sounds the alarm on federal budget cuts

Mountains to Sound Greenway On May 30, the Administration released additional details regarding its 2026 federal budget proposal – and it includes deep cuts that could severely impact the Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area and public lands nationwide. On May 30, the Administration released additional details regarding its 2026 federal budget proposal – and it includes deep cuts that could severely impact the Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area and public lands nationwide.





If enacted, this proposal would roll back decades of conservation progress, eliminate essential funding, and jeopardize public access to the lands and stories that define our region.





"Congress can stop this—but only if they hear from you.





"Take a moment to read about the proposed cuts and use the links below to contact your representatives and urge them to protect these essential programs."









The Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust works to steward the 1.5-million-acre landscape that stretches from Seattle to Ellensburg along I-90.





We lead collective action to conserve and restore natural lands and wildlife habitat; build and maintain sustainable trails; empower the next generation of environmental changemakers; advocate for public lands; lead a robust volunteer program; and enhance connections to nature for all.





We are also the organization behind the Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area, which honors the historical and cultural significance of this place, and helps to preserve and celebrate its living heritage.







