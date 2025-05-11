Who has filed for school board, city councils, and county council
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Shoreline School Board
Two positions are on the ballot. Incumbent Sarah Cohen, District 3, did not file.
District 2 - Emily Williams
District 3 - Lama Chikh
Shoreline City Council
Four council seats are on the ballot. Incumbent John Ramsdell has retired from the council Position 1.
Position 1 - Valerie Snider
Position 1 - Jack Malek
Position 3 - Laura Mork
Position 5 - Eben Pobee
Position 7 - Chris Roberts
Lake Forest Park City Council
Five seats will be on the ballot. Position 2 is an open seat due to the death of Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi.
Position 1 - Semra Riddle
Position 1 - Victoria Grant
Position 1 - Bryce James
Position 2 - Matt Muilenburg
Position 2 - Fred Grant
Position 3 - Jon Lebo
Position 3 - Josh Rosenau
Position 5 - Tracy Furutani
Position 5 - Reid Olsen
Position 7 - Larry Goldman
King County Council District 1 - Rod Dembowski
Candidates are welcome to submit statements or provide links to their campaign websites.
