Who has filed for school board, city councils, and county council

Friday, May 9, 2025 was the last day to file for office. These are the candidates listed on the King county elections site for school board, city councils, and county council.





Shoreline School Board





Two positions are on the ballot. Incumbent Sarah Cohen, District 3, did not file.





District 2 - Emily Williams

District 3 - Lama Chikh





Shoreline City Council





Four council seats are on the ballot. Incumbent John Ramsdell has retired from the council Position 1.





Position 1 - Valerie Snider

Position 3 - Laura Mork

Position 5 - Eben Pobee









Lake Forest Park City Council





Position 1 - Semra Riddle



Position 1 - Victoria Grant

Position 1 - Bryce James

Five seats will be on the ballot. Position 2 is an open seat due to the death of Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi.