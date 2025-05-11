Who has filed for school board, city councils, and county council

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 was the last day to file for office. These are the candidates listed on the King county elections site for school board, city councils, and county council.

Shoreline School Board

Two positions are on the ballot. Incumbent Sarah Cohen, District 3, did not file. 

District 2 - Emily Williams
District 3 - Lama Chikh

Shoreline City Council

Four council seats are on the ballot. Incumbent John Ramsdell has retired from the council Position 1.

Position 1 - Valerie Snider
Position 1 - Jack Malek
Position 3 - Laura Mork
Position 5 - Eben Pobee
Position 7 - Chris Roberts


Lake Forest Park City Council

Five seats will be on the ballot. Position 2 is an open seat due to the death of Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi.

Position 1 - Semra Riddle
Position 1 - Victoria Grant
Position 1 - Bryce James

Position 2 - Matt Muilenburg
Position 2 - Fred Grant

Position 3 - Jon Lebo
Position 3 - Josh Rosenau

Position 5 - Tracy Furutani
Position 5 - Reid Olsen

Position 7  - Larry Goldman

King County Council District 1 - Rod Dembowski

Candidates are welcome to submit statements or provide links to their campaign websites.


