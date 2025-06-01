Fred Grant announces Candidacy for Lake Forest Park City Council Pos 2

I'm passionate about helping our community grow, and I believe there's no better way to contribute than by serving on the council. It’s time for a new renaissance—one filled with beauty, creativity, fresh ideas, and long-term progress. Let’s bring back honor, civility, and a renewed sense of possibility.Washington Legacy and Service to CommunityMy family’s roots in Washington run deep; my great-great-grandfather was part of the state’s first legislature and even served as the Ambassador to Bolivia. That legacy instilled in me a strong sense of civic duty, and I take great pride in the Grant family name. You can often find my wife, Victoria, and me running the Clan Grant tent at Highland Games across Washington, celebrating the heritage that has shaped us.Washington is my home, and I dedicate my free time to strengthening our communities— volunteering at farmer’s markets, Gay for Good, forest clean-ups, and Whole Washington, and serving as a delegate for the Democratic State Convention. Now, I’m eager to bring that experience, energy, and commitment to Lake Forest Park.Professional BackgroundFrom an early age, I embraced leadership and community involvement—serving on student council, feeding homeless on Thanksgiving, visiting city council meetings, and earning my Eagle Scout rank. That drive led me to graduate from Georgia State University and become a Mass Media and Marketing professional, where I currently work at Sony Pictures Studios in the LATAM Operations.I am also a small business owner and have had to wear many hats. Whether it’s working with budgets and teams, coordinating events, or thinking outside to solve problems, I’ve combined both business and creative mindsets to produce positive results.My PlatformA well-managed budget is the foundation of a thriving community. Lake Forest Park must prioritize fiscal responsibility—ensuring transparency, efficiency, and smart investments that serve residents today while securing a sustainable future. I am committed to making every dollar count for the well-being of our city.Safe and accessible sidewalks are essential. By expanding pedestrian pathways, we can encourage outdoor activity, improve community accessibility, and enhance safety for all residents—especially children and seniors.Public safety is a priority, and supporting our police force with the right resources, training, and community collaboration will help ensure a secure and respectful Lake Forest Park.To The FutureI’m running for city council because I believe in the power of local government to shape meaningful change. With my expertise in media, operations, and outreach, I will bring fresh ideas and real solutions to our city. I look forward to earning your trust and working alongside you to build a thriving future for Lake Forest Park.To learn more about my campaign, volunteering, or contributions please contact me at:Fred Grant(206) 769-5558