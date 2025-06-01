Victoria Grant announces Candidacy for Lake Forest Park City Council Position 1

Lake Forest Park, WA — Community advocate and human resources professional Victoria Grant has announced her candidacy for Lake Forest Park City Council Position 1. 

With a strong record of service, a passion for equity, and a deep commitment to local engagement, Grant enters the race with a clear focus on building a more inclusive, sustainable, and connected Lake Forest Park.

“I believe local government is where we can make the most meaningful change,” said Grant.

“Our city is full of potential, and I want to ensure every neighbor, whether they've lived here for decades or just moved in, feels heard, valued, and supported.”

Victoria brings a background in human resources and community advocacy, including work with domestic violence survivor programs and child welfare initiatives. Her platform prioritizes equitable housing, accessible social services, climate resilience, and infrastructure that meets the needs of all residents.

“I will champion smart growth that preserves our unique neighborhoods while making room for diverse housing options,” said Grant. “As someone who’s worked with vulnerable communities, I understand how policy must be shaped by compassion, data, and lived experience.”

In addition to her professional experience, Grant volunteers with organizations such as Whole Washington and participates in King County forest clean-up efforts. She is committed to environmental stewardship and to building public safety strategies rooted in community trust.

The primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. For more information on Victoria Grant’s campaign, visit victoriaforlfp.com.


