LFP City Council picks six candidates for council vacancy

— The brother-in-law of Councilmember Ellyn Saunders, he served on the Lake Forest Park Planning Commission for eleven years. In his application, he notes Lake Forest Park faces "the ongoing challenge of preserving what makes our community unique... while managing the pressures of regional urban growth." The Lake Forest Park City Council selected six candidates to fill a vacancy after eliminating two candidates from the list at a meeting on Thursday, May 29.The City Council is working to appoint an interim council member to the vacancy left by the passing of Council Member Lorri Bodi. The interim council member will serve until the results of the November 2025 General Election are certified.The council received eight applications for the position. Councilmember Ellyn Saunders moved to eliminate two applicants who are currently running for Lake Forest Park City Council in the upcoming election. The council voted to eliminate Fred Grant and Joshua Rosenau Speaking in support of the motion to eliminate the two applicants, Councilmember Paula Goode said , “appointing a declared candidate creates an unfair advantage in the upcoming election. Even a brief incumbency confers both the appearance of legitimacy and privileged access to inside information, an edge the other candidates do not and cannot possess.”Councilmember Semra Riddle opposed eliminating the applicants, saying , “Any of the candidates who were filing had an opportunity to put in an application. They had the knowledge, and they decided not to. So again, where are we to use that as a determining factor? Everyone had equal opportunity to file and equal opportunity to apply for the appointment.”The remaining six candidates will be interviewed on Wednesday, June 4, and Thursday, June 5. Those candidates are: Richard Saunders — The brother-in-law of Councilmember Ellyn Saunders, he served on the Lake Forest Park Planning Commission for eleven years. In his application, he notes Lake Forest Park faces "the ongoing challenge of preserving what makes our community unique... while managing the pressures of regional urban growth."



— Is a 15-year resident with leadership in science, engineering, and business. He asserts, "The Council's primary focus must be on ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability... The City must also adopt aggressive strategies to align with the state’s net-zero emissions target..."



The Lake Forest Park City Council is authorized by state law and the City's Governance Manual to appoint a qualified resident to fill a council vacancy. This appointment must occur within 90 days of the vacancy. Andrew H Weber — Is a 15-year resident with leadership in science, engineering, and business. He asserts, "The Council's primary focus must be on ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability... The City must also adopt aggressive strategies to align with the state’s net-zero emissions target..."The Lake Forest Park City Council is authorized by state law and the City's Governance Manual to appoint a qualified resident to fill a council vacancy. This appointment must occur within 90 days of the vacancy.





The appointed individual serves until the results of the November 2025 General Election are certified. The process includes advertising the position, accepting applications from registered voters residing in the City for at least one year, and the Council reviewing applications, conducting interviews, and voting to select the appointee.











