Josh Rosenau files for LFP City Council

Community spaces: Every kid deserves a playground in walking distance. We should be able to walk to the store or a cafe and share a treat. Our streets should be designed for people and community, not for just cars.

Healthy climate: To achieve our Climate Action Plan, we need more public transit, and houses and cars without polluting fuels. As an ecologist, I know housing policy is climate policy. We can add homes in developed spots while protecting our urban forest and open space, ensuring our kids and their grandparents can afford to stay near home.

Community decisions: With budget challenges and development choices, I will meet residents in accessible times and places for all, including working parents, transit users, renters, people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, and immigrants.











To get involved, email me at joshforlfp@proton.me , call or text 425-405-5536, and watch for a website at joshforlfp.com

As LFP PTA advocacy chair, I brought legislators to our school and championed our community’s needs in Olympia.On our Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, I planned events and brought neighbors together to advance a new lakefront park that offers everyone opportunities that members of deeded beach clubs already enjoy.As a scientist, I believe our city needs leaders who find evidence-based solutions to move us toward a bright future.Even before we moved here, my wife and I fell in love with Third Place Commons, walking to the farmer's market, and our beautiful trees. Now three generations of our family live here in three households and we couldn’t be happier.On the council I would build on our community's shared values:Let's build a vibrant, growing, and progressive Lake Forest Park together!