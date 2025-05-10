King County Library System launches new Curious Creatures Summer Reading Program on June 7





Youth ages 17 and under can join KCLS’ all-new Summer Reading Program from June 7 to August 31, 2025.









Readers can sign up for Curious Creatures at their local library or online starting Saturday, June 7. Pick up a fun welcome kit, win exciting prizes and attend events all summer long to celebrate the curiosity of learning. Visit kcls.org/summer for more information.





Youth may pick up a free, limited-edition Curious Creature Welcome Kit at the library when they sign up. The kit includes a free book, a Red Robin "Books for Burgers" coupon and more surprises.



Readers set their own goals and may win finisher prizes when they complete them by Sunday, August 31.





Welcome kits and finisher prizes are available while supplies last and are sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation.



Readers may choose from the following finisher prizes:

Seattle Storm ticket vouchers

Stadium bags

Water bottles

Tote bags

Readers who complete their goals may also enter into a drawing at their local library to win one of 50 Kobo Clara Color eReaders and other special prizes, courtesy of Rakuten Kobo.



Curious Creatures’ summer fun offers a variety of entertaining and educational activities at KCLS libraries as well. Youth can participate in arts and crafts workshops, music programs, Story Times and STEM learning opportunities.



About King County Library System:

Supporting the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and serves approximately 1.6 million people. In 2024, residents checked out 10.3 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive, making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library system in the U.S.





Local King County Libraries: Richmond Beach, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore







