Jack Malek announces run for Shoreline City Council

Jack Malek will be running for the Shoreline council seat currently held by John Ramsdell, who is not running for reelection.

Jack Malek

I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for Shoreline City Council!





For the past 23 years, I’ve been proud to call Shoreline home—raising my family here, building my career as a local Realtor, and serving our community in various leadership roles.





Now, I’m ready to take the next step in service to our community.



As a moderate, I believe in balanced, thoughtful growth—ensuring Shoreline thrives with smart development while preserving the character that makes our city special. I am committed to fostering economic opportunities, supporting local businesses, and making sure our community remains vibrant and welcoming for all.



This campaign is about working together to build a strong future for Shoreline. I’d love to hear your thoughts, ideas, and concerns—because our city’s success is a team effort.



I look forward to the road ahead and hope to earn your support. Stay tuned for ways to get involved, and let’s make a difference together!



With gratitude,

Jack Malek

Candidate for Shoreline City Council







From my time on the Council of Neighborhoods, Richmond Beach Community Association, ShoreLake Arts Council, Shoreline Community College Board, and Breakfast Rotary, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, and my eight years as a Planning Commissioner, I’ve worked to strengthen the very fabric of our city.