Woodinville student serves as page for Sen. Derek Stanford in Olympia

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Sen. Derek Stanford with page David Mun in Olympia

Sen. Derek Stanford, 1st Legislative District

I enjoyed getting to know David Mun last week! David is a sophomore at Woodinville High School. He worked on drafting a mock bill to limit the prescribing of opioids. 

David wants to become a pediatrician and said he learned a lot about time management during the page program. In his free time, he enjoys playing cello and piano. Thank you for serving your state, David!

Learn more about our wonderful page program here

The 1st Legislative District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville, Brier, portions of Kirkland, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood.


