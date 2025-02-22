Woodinville student serves as page for Sen. Derek Stanford in Olympia

Sen. Derek Stanford with page David Mun in Olympia

Sen. Derek Stanford, 1st Legislative District Sen. Derek Stanford, 1st Legislative District













Learn more about our wonderful page program here



The 1st Legislative District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville, Brier, portions of Kirkland, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood. The 1st Legislative District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville, Brier, portions of Kirkland, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood. David wants to become a pediatrician and said he learned a lot about time management during the page program. In his free time, he enjoys playing cello and piano. Thank you for serving your state, David!









I enjoyed getting to know David Mun last week! David is a sophomore at Woodinville High School. He worked on drafting a mock bill to limit the prescribing of opioids.