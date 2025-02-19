Free Microsoft Word classes at Shoreline Library

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155 is sponsoring two free classes in Microsoft Word.

Microsoft Word Level 1
Monday, February 24, 10:30am - 12pm
Shoreline Library

For adults
Cost: FREE

Learn and practice word processing. Enter and format text, and work with files.
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.

Register here


Microsoft Word Level 2
Monday, March 3, 10:30am - 12pm
Shoreline Library

For adults
Cost: FREE

Enhance your text documents with document designs, layout and more.
Must have Microsoft Word Level 1 proficiency.

Register here


Posted by DKH at 3:25 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  