Free Microsoft Word classes at Shoreline Library
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155 is sponsoring two free classes in Microsoft Word.
Microsoft Word Level 1
Monday, February 24, 10:30am - 12pm
Shoreline Library
For adults
Cost: FREE
Learn and practice word processing. Enter and format text, and work with files.
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
Register here
Microsoft Word Level 2
Monday, March 3, 10:30am - 12pm
Shoreline Library
For adults
Cost: FREE
Enhance your text documents with document designs, layout and more.
Must have Microsoft Word Level 1 proficiency.
Register here
