Highland Terrace Neighborhood Tulip and Daffodil sale in March

Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Highland Terrace Neighborhood will hold its very popular Tulip and Daffodil sale the last two weekends of March. 

Each pot has varieties of either Tulip (5 colors of Triumph) or Daffodils (6 types). 

The pots are wrapped and beribboned with instructions to plant after foliage dies back for years of enjoyment; the bulbs are hardy strains.


Sale is March 22-23, and 29-30, 2025 at the corner of 2nd NW and 159th, very close to Highland Terrace Elementary. 

Prices:
  • 4 pots = $30; 
  • 3 pots = $22.50, 
  • 2 pots = $15 
Preorders available with pick-up March 20 or after: fmcsea@gmail.com


