Local student graduates from University of Wisconsin-Madison
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Just over 2,000 students received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison Winter 2024 Commencement on December 15, 2024.
Nearly 1,400 of them took part in the ceremony at the Kohl Center,
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), DISTINCTION (if listed)
Seattle, WA
Ian Zhou, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Computer Engineering, Computer Engineering
