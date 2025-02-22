Local student graduates from University of Wisconsin-Madison





Just over 2,000 students received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison Winter 2024 Commencement on December 15, 2024.

Seattle, WA



Ian Zhou, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Computer Engineering, Computer Engineering



Nearly 1,400 of them took part in the ceremony at the Kohl Center,