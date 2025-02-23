Concert Sunday February 23, 2025 at Bastyr University Chapel

Sunday, February 23, 2025


CONCERT TODAY

LIGHT AND LOVE ABOUND

with Kirkland Choral Society

Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare

Composer Elaine Hagenberg

This Sunday, Philharmonia Northwest musicians join Kirkland Choral Society for "Light and Love Abound," a lush and lyrical program celebrating love in all its facets. The concert features Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare, a stunning choral-orchestral work about finding beauty, hope, and perseverance through darkness and trying times.


CONCERT INFO

Sunday, February 23 at 3pm

Bastyr University Chapel

PROGRAM

Dan Mahraun, conductor

Elaine Hagenberg –Illuminare
Rosephanye Powell – Arise, Beloved!
Robert H. Young – Two Love Songs
Stephen Sondheim – Selections from A Little Night Music, Passion, & Company
…and more!

Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Senior/Student
Children ages 12 & under free



