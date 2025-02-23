Concert Sunday February 23, 2025 at Bastyr University Chapel
Sunday, February 23, 2025
CONCERT TODAY
LIGHT AND LOVE ABOUND
with Kirkland Choral Society
Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare
Composer Elaine Hagenberg
This Sunday, Philharmonia Northwest musicians join Kirkland Choral Society for "Light and Love Abound," a lush and lyrical program celebrating love in all its facets. The concert features Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare, a stunning choral-orchestral work about finding beauty, hope, and perseverance through darkness and trying times.
CONCERT INFO
Sunday, February 23 at 3pm
Bastyr University Chapel
PROGRAM
Dan Mahraun, conductor
Elaine Hagenberg –Illuminare
Rosephanye Powell – Arise, Beloved!
Robert H. Young – Two Love Songs
Stephen Sondheim – Selections from A Little Night Music, Passion, & Company
…and more!
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Senior/Student
Children ages 12 & under free
