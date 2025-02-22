Basketball: Shorecrest and Shorewood both have make or break games on Saturday

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Shorecrest and Shorewood boys basketball teams are both in the 3A District 1 Tournament, vying for spots in the state competition.

Shorecrest

On February 15, 2025 Shorecrest met Snohomish, besting them 52-43. Moving to the next level on Wednesday February 19, Shorecrest lost to Monroe 48-44 sending Monroe directly to State and Shorecrest to the consolation bracket.

Shorecrest faces Marysville Getchell on Saturday, February 22 in a winner to state, loser out battle.

Shorewood

Shorewood beat Marysville Getchell on February 15, 68-62. In the next level they fell to Edmonds Woodway 67-37, sending Edmonds Woodway directly to State and Shorewood to the consolation bracket.

On Saturday, February 22 Shorewood meets Sedro Woolley in a loser out, winner to state battle.


Shorewood at noon and Shorecrest at 4pm



