Shoreline Fire live training
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
In coordination with the North King County Training Consortium and Bothell Fire Department, Shoreline Fire Department conducted joint live fire training exercises at a building in the 18300 Block of 1st Ave NE in Shoreline on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.
On Wednesday, February 19, they will continue in Kenmore in the 20000 Block of 80th Ave NE.
Thursday and Friday, February 20 & 21 they will be back in Shoreline in the 2100 Block of 201st *
Training takes place from 9am to 3pm each day.
Residents in the area may notice smoke, emergency vehicles, and increased traffic. Please use caution when traveling nearby.
This training helps ensure our firefighters are prepared for real emergencies.
*Article will be updated with complete address.
