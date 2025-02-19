Shoreline Fire live training

Location of first fire training - Wednesday Shoreline Fire Training Notice – February 18-21, 2025









Thursday and Friday, February 20 & 21 they will be back in Shoreline in the 2100 Block of 201st *





Training takes place from 9am to 3pm each day.





Residents in the area may notice smoke, emergency vehicles, and increased traffic. Please use caution when traveling nearby.





This training helps ensure our firefighters are prepared for real emergencies.





*Article will be updated with complete address.





