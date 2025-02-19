Shoreline Fire live training

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Location of first fire training - Wednesday
Shoreline Fire Training Notice – February 18-21, 2025

In coordination with the North King County Training Consortium and Bothell Fire Department, Shoreline Fire Department conducted joint live fire training exercises at a building in the 18300 Block of 1st Ave NE in Shoreline on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

On Wednesday, February 19,  they will continue in Kenmore in the 20000 Block of 80th Ave NE.

Thursday and Friday, February 20 & 21 they will be back in Shoreline in the 2100 Block of 201st *

Training takes place from 9am to 3pm each day.

Residents in the area may notice smoke, emergency vehicles, and increased traffic. Please use caution when traveling nearby.

This training helps ensure our firefighters are prepared for real emergencies. 

*Article will be updated with complete address.


Posted by DKH at 2:37 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  