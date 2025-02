Photo by Bruce Hill

Now that the snow is gone - except for a few clumps here and there - we can be nostalgic about how pretty it was.





This photo is from Bitter Lake.





Photographer Bruce Hill says "Normally the lake freezes over, rarely the snow covers the frozen lake.





"There's a wonderful hush when snow covers the ground."