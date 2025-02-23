LFP early registration for Summer Programs with Shoreline Recreation begins March 13 and May 22

Live in Lake Forest Park? Interested in recreation?





Take advantage of recreation programs offered through the City of Shoreline.





Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for a 24-hour early registration period prior to the start of each season’s programs plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year!





Early registration for LFP residents for Summer 2025 begins March 13, 2025, at 8:00am.



The City of Shoreline is separating the Summer Camp registration from the overall Spring/Summer Class registration.





Lake Forest Park Residents early registration for 2025 Summer Camps is Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 8:00am and early registration for Summer Recreation Programs May 22, 2025 at 8:00am.









LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more info on scholarship opportunities,

Visit www.shorelinewa.gov/recreation for more information or give them a call at 206-801-2600 with any questions. LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more info on scholarship opportunities, visit HERE or call City Hall at 206-368-5440.





Registration for Shoreline residents begins on March 11, 2025.







