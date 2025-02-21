Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Board of Commissioners public hearing March 13, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025


NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to hear citizen appeals to the 2025 Fire Benefit Charge.

DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, March 13, 2025

TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION:

Shoreline Fire Department Station 61
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133

To attend the meeting online please use this link

Meeting ID: 834 1403 4545
Passcode: 554785
Dial by your location: #253 215 8782

The agenda can be retrieved on the Shoreline Fire Department website 


Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith Executive Assistant
February 18, 2025


