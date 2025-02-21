Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Board of Commissioners public hearing March 13, 2025
Friday, February 21, 2025
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to hear citizen appeals to the 2025 Fire Benefit Charge.
DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, March 13, 2025
TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION:
Shoreline Fire Department Station 61
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
To attend the meeting online please use this link
Meeting ID: 834 1403 4545
Passcode: 554785
Dial by your location: #253 215 8782
The agenda can be retrieved on the Shoreline Fire Department website
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith Executive Assistant
February 18, 2025
