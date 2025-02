Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Board of Commissioners public hearing March 13, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to hear citizen appeals to the 2025 Fire Benefit Charge.DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, March 13, 2025TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m.LOCATION:Shoreline Fire Department Station 6117525 Aurora Avenue NorthShoreline, WA 98133Meeting ID: 834 1403 4545Passcode: 554785Dial by your location: #253 215 8782The agenda can be retrieved on the Shoreline Fire Department website Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith Executive AssistantFebruary 18, 2025