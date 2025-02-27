February recipe from Town & Country: Mediterranean Salmon Bowl
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Why does everything taste better in a bowl? With fresh tender salmon, earthy farro and fresh cucumber, you'll want a little bit of everything in each bite.
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 cup farro, rinsed
4 (4-6 ounce) salmon fillets, skinned and deboned
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon Greek seasoning (or pepper, garlic powder, and oregano)
1 English cucumber, chopped
½ red onion, thinly sliced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup feta, crumbled
1 cup olives (Kalamata or Castelvetrano)
1 cup garbanzo beans or hummus
½ cup tzatziki Sauce
Pita for serving, optional
Preparation
STEP 1
Place farro in a saucepan covered with lightly salted water by a few inches. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 25-30 minutes, or until tender. Drain.
STEP 2
While farro is cooking preheat oven to 400°F.
STEP 3
In an oven safe dish season salmon with olive oil, salt, and Greek seasoning. Cook salmon for about 10-13 minutes. (Approximately 10 minutes per inch of thickness).
STEP 4
To build bowls begin by adding the cooked farro. Next, divide the cooked salmon, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, feta, olives, beans, and tzatziki sauce amongst the 4 bowls either by clumping ingredients together into sections or spreading them evenly over the top. However, you feel looks best!
Options
Farro can also be cooked in a slow cooker or instant pot.
Prefer another grain? Go for it. This recipe would also be delicious eaten with quinoa, freekeh, brown or white rice, or even cauliflower rice.
Organic ingredients are available at Town & Country Market, 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133
