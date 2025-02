February recipe from Town & Country: Mediterranean Salmon Bowl

Why does everything taste better in a bowl? With fresh tender salmon, earthy farro and fresh cucumber, you'll want a little bit of everything in each bite.





Difficulty Level: EasyPrep Time: 15 minutesCook Time: 30 minutesYield: 4 servingsINGREDIENTS1 cup farro, rinsed4 (4-6 ounce) salmon fillets, skinned and deboned1 tablespoon olive oil1 teaspoon sea salt1 teaspoon Greek seasoning (or pepper, garlic powder, and oregano)1 English cucumber, chopped½ red onion, thinly sliced1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved1 cup feta, crumbled1 cup olives (Kalamata or Castelvetrano)1 cup garbanzo beans or hummus½ cup tzatziki SaucePita for serving, optionalSTEP 1Place farro in a saucepan covered with lightly salted water by a few inches. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 25-30 minutes, or until tender. Drain.STEP 2While farro is cooking preheat oven to 400°F.STEP 3In an oven safe dish season salmon with olive oil, salt, and Greek seasoning. Cook salmon for about 10-13 minutes. (Approximately 10 minutes per inch of thickness).STEP 4To build bowls begin by adding the cooked farro. Next, divide the cooked salmon, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, feta, olives, beans, and tzatziki sauce amongst the 4 bowls either by clumping ingredients together into sections or spreading them evenly over the top. However, you feel looks best!Farro can also be cooked in a slow cooker or instant pot.Prefer another grain? Go for it. This recipe would also be delicious eaten with quinoa, freekeh, brown or white rice, or even cauliflower rice.Organic ingredients are available at Town & Country Market