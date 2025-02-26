

The Edmonds SnoKing AAUW Branch invites you to our upcoming meeting, featuring a presentation on Autism, Girls and the Low Rate of Diagnosis. This session is designed to provide valuable insights for families navigating autism.

When: Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 10am-12pm

Where: Edmonds College, 20000 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, Snohomish Hall Rm.338

*no cost to attend.





Dr. Tanya St. John, a licensed clinical psychologist and research scientist at the University of Washington Autism Center, will lead the discussion.This is a wonderful opportunity to learn from an expert and connect with others in your community. Whether you are a parent, grandparent, or simply interested in expanding your knowledge, we welcome you to join us!