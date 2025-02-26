Autism, Girls and the Low Rate of Diagnosis

Wednesday, February 26, 2025


The Edmonds SnoKing AAUW Branch invites you to our upcoming meeting, featuring a presentation on Autism, Girls and the Low Rate of Diagnosis. This session is designed to provide valuable insights for families navigating autism.

Dr. Tanya St. John, a licensed clinical psychologist and research scientist at the University of Washington Autism Center, will lead the discussion.

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn from an expert and connect with others in your community. Whether you are a parent, grandparent, or simply interested in expanding your knowledge, we welcome you to join us!
*no cost to attend.


