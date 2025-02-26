Week #7 PTA Legislative report: The Big 3 will be voted upon Thursday February 27, 2025





The push for the big 3 continues. This Friday, 2/28/2025, is the deadline for bills to be voted forward from their fiscal committees, but executive session (voting) is taking place on Thursday 2/27 at 9am and 1:30pm for most of these bills.



Remember: when the buckets for Materials, Supplies, and Operating Costs MSOC, special education, and transportation, go unfilled by the state, the Shoreline School District (SSD) is forced to use levy enrichment funding for basic education needs because these buckets must be filled.



When levy funds are depleted, the only other option is

To reduce services and staff affecting classroom sizes after grade 3, curriculum updates, mental health and safety supports, and vital programs such as music, sports, and robotics/engineering.

There is no longer money for enrichment.

A reduced education plan will be announced in April 2025 by the Shoreline School District and School Board and is likely to include reductions to family advocates, nurses, and any staff not fully funded by the state model. Advocating for the Big 3 is SSD's best chance at avoiding further staff and program loss.



